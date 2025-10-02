Here in Washington State we have the Cascade Mountain Range that splits Washington state.

If you wanna go to Seattle from the eastern side of Washington, you'll have to go through the Cascades.

Mr. Rainier National Park Photo by Josh Smith on Unsplash loading...

If you're on the western side and want to visit Yakima for the Fresh Hop Ale Festival, you'll have to go through the Cascades.

Mr. Rainier National Park Photo by Ronin on Unsplash loading...

If you're on the east side and want to visit the Pacific Ocean, you'll have to go through the Cascades.

Mr. Rainier National Park Photo by Ronin on Unsplash loading...

There's plenty of reason to visit the Cascade Mountain Range as well. Not just for travel, but for leisure as well.

Pete Lake Photo by Jasper Gronewold on Unsplash loading...

People come from all over for the skiing and snowboarding, the hiking, the mountain climbing, and even the camping. There are plenty of reasons to visit the Cascade Mountain Range.

Mr Rainier National Park Photo by Josh Smith on Unsplash loading...

Cascades Photo by Erika on Unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

Even during the fall and winter seasons thanks to the evergreen trees (we are the Evergreen State) you get that stark green with the white snow making a very Pacific Northwest winteresque view of nature.

Cascade Mountain Range Photo by Josh Smith on Unsplash loading...

There are also plenty of lakes, rivers, waterfalls, and a lot more in the Cascades that aren't easily accessible.

The Cascades are gorgeous and these photos prove that it's the best.