These 7 Photos Show the Cascade Mountains in Washington State are Best in the World
Here in Washington State we have the Cascade Mountain Range that splits Washington state.
If you wanna go to Seattle from the eastern side of Washington, you'll have to go through the Cascades.
If you're on the western side and want to visit Yakima for the Fresh Hop Ale Festival, you'll have to go through the Cascades.
If you're on the east side and want to visit the Pacific Ocean, you'll have to go through the Cascades.
There's plenty of reason to visit the Cascade Mountain Range as well. Not just for travel, but for leisure as well.
People come from all over for the skiing and snowboarding, the hiking, the mountain climbing, and even the camping. There are plenty of reasons to visit the Cascade Mountain Range.
Even during the fall and winter seasons thanks to the evergreen trees (we are the Evergreen State) you get that stark green with the white snow making a very Pacific Northwest winteresque view of nature.
There are also plenty of lakes, rivers, waterfalls, and a lot more in the Cascades that aren't easily accessible.
The Cascades are gorgeous and these photos prove that it's the best.