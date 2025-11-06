I was checking out the Love Food themed restaurants and the best ones from each state.

Oh, you know. Some place that offers something unique so it's not just your meal on a plate.

Some restaurants are fun. I do miss Rainforest Cafe when it was in Seattle.

When I saw the restaurant listed for Washington State, I was surprised to see that it's a place I've actually been.

carnation rennfaire John Riggs loading...

What in Carnation?!

You'll find Bors Hede Inne in Carnation, Washington.

Though it's not the easiest place to get to and they're not just open all the time.

Yes, they have the ability to serve food based more from the medieval era, and I doubt they even give you a fork, you could just eat with your hands, but this place is more of a dinner-and-a-show atmosphere.

Think live plays and demonstrations with everyone speaking in accents while you enjoy a nice meal in a fun area.

And it's not just the restaurant part that has this look. It's in an actual little medieval village.

carnation rennfaire John Riggs loading...

This place in Carnation rents out this venue for things like Renaissance fairs and more.

I could totally see someone getting married in a place like this if you and your partner are into that whimsical fantasy-type stuff.

And, best of all, the wedding meal could be served at Bors Hede Inne right on location.

