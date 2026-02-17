A pet peeve of so many are people who don't use their turn signals.

Car rental website Discover Cars recently did a study to find out the top 10 cars that are least likely to actually use their turn signal.

These results may not be that shocking to most, though it's curious to see what made the list.

Is your car on this list?

BMW: The type of car that most frequently failed to signal at an intersection was BMW, at 19.3% – making these drivers almost three times less likely to use their blinkers than drivers of Peugeot vehicles. Mercedes-Benz: 14.7% of Mercedes-Benz drivers didn’t use their blinkers. Renault: Only just behind Mercedes-Benz, 14.5% of Renault cars were seen using the intersections without signaling. Audi: In fourth place, 13.8% of Audi drivers didn’t signal. Opel: Next, 12.7% of Opel cars were observed failing to signal. Volkswagen: Now the results drop below one in ten, with 9.3% of Volkswagen drivers seen navigating the intersections without signaling. Volvo: 7.7% of drivers of Volvo cars did not use their blinkers. Toyota: Very close behind, 7.6% of Toyota drivers were also spotted failing to signal at the intersections. Honda: DiscoverCars.com found that 6.9% of Honda drivers didn’t signal. Peugeot: Finally in the top ten drivers least likely to use their turn signals, it’s Peugeot, with 6.7% of drivers of these vehicles neglecting to use their blinkers. Research from DiscoverCars.com

Now, I'm sure you've looked at this list and scratched your head in confusion as a couple of those cars don't sound familiar at all.

This is because this list was done by a survey in Europe. They found busy intersections and took note of which cars didn't use their turn signal.

They also noticed there were different results from different areas where small-towns people would be courteous and use the turn signal every time.

When it comes to Washington State drivers there isn't a definite answer but looking at the international list, the same would go for Washington and the rest of the United States, too. The higher the car brand, the more likely the driver will forget to signal.

And in Washington State, it's the law where you must signal to change lanes or turn the corner.