In a recent Readers' Choice Awards, Canyon River Ranch in Ellensburg was named in the Top 10 best fishing lodges in the America.

Why You Shouldn’t Swim in the Yakima River Yet

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National Recognition Puts Canyon River Ranch Among America’s Best Fishing Lodges

This is a huge honor of such a great fishing lodge that we have access to right here in our own backyard.

In this USA Today Readers' Choice Wards for Best Fishing Lodge, Canyon River Ranch was ranked 8th in America which is fantastic.

Yakima River Destination Earns Top 10 Ranking in USA TODAY Awards

These votes came through as a result of nominations by the experts as well as public voting.

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You'll find Canyon River Ranch, well, as it's in the name, along the Yakima River Canyon.

If you've taken this road that connects Selah to Ellensburg, you've driven by it.

Luxury, Fly Fishing, and Outdoor Adventure Draw Visitors to Central Washington

They offer not only fishing opportunities (especially fly fishing) but upscale lodging with fantastic views, dining, outdoor fun, and a lot more. It's worth checking out. They even provide drift boat rentals, river floats, and so much more.

Canyon River Ranch Continues to Build Reputation as Premier Northwest Getaway

I mean, it's in the USA Today Best 10 so you know it's something special.

Great it's in the top 10 here in Eastern Washington when there are so many great fishing spots around the entire United States. It's quite an honor.

See for yourself by booking it for yourself at canyonriver.net.