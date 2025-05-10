Bucatini is the latest breakout trending pasta recipe, particularly among foodies in Seattle and Tacoma.



Bucatini - The New Breakout Trending Recipe Washington Is Going Gaga Over Canva loading...

What Is Bucatini all'amatriciana?

Pasta lovers in Washington can rejoice over this recipe that is going viral: Bucatini all'amatriciana. Pronounce it like this:

"Booka Teenie + Allah + Mah Tree Channa"

It's served in a heap on your plate (or in your bowl) and is covered in bits of crispy pork cheek and freshly grated pecorino.

The important ingredients you can't substitute in Bucatini all'amatriciana

Guanciale

If you can't find Guanciale (pronounced Juan Chah'Lay) in your local grocery store, ask them if they carry cured pork jowl, which is basically the same thing. I've heard that you can also substitute pancetta for Guanciale.

Pecorino

Pecorino is from the Lazio region near Rome in Italy. This is the cheese that makes the bucatini all'amatriciana pop!

Dry White Wine

(if you are sober, you can substitute diluted lemon juice or diluted apple cider vinegar.) Put in a splash before you add fresh tomatoes or the tomato sauce.

READ MORE: These are 25 of the most underrated things about WA, here’s why

Bucatini all'amatriciana Ingredients:

Chilli Flakes

Guanciale (you can substitute thick cut bacon or pancetta , or look for pork jowl in the meat section of the store)

Tomato Sauce

White Wine (or substitute)

Pecorino Cheese (freshly Grated)

Black Pepper

Pasta (if you can't find Bucatini pasta, you can substitute thick spaghetti or rigatoni)

Fresh Tomatoes

Diced onion and garlic are optional to add some more depth of flavor to your dish.

Watch YouTube influencer Domenic's Kitchen cook up a dish of Bucatini all'amatriciana.



