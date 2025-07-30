This was wild! Everyone was shocked to see a huge tire fly right off a monster truck during an otherwise ordinary spectator sports show in Washington State! Several cars were damaged in the parking lot. The incident took place at the Thunderbird Arena in Bremerton. Flabbers were gasted!

Monster Truck Mayhem at the Malicious Monster Truck Show

A monster truck rally in Bremerton dipped into mayhem on July 21st when an 800-pound tire on the front driver's side flew off during a rollover on the racetrack. The video that a fan recorded during the rally has gone viral and even made it to the New York Post Lifestyle Facebook reels.

The truck began its race around the Thunderbird Arena track and leaped over the obstacles as monster trucks normally do. Upon reaching the finish line over the track, however, one of the front tires unexpectedly flew off upon landing on the dirt track.

The 800-pound tire rolled off the truck and kept going toward the wall that was decorated with sponsorship ads.

Monster Truck Rally Spectators Were Stunned

Spectators were stunned when the tire flew over the racetrack walls and landed in the parking lot. The tire reportedly damaged several cars, including one that looked like it was a smash burger upon impact.

It was like watching something out of an Allstate commercial. I was waiting for the Mayhem Man to show up!



Event organizers released a statement reinforcing that this was a random incident and stressed safety measures that staff always follow during any monster truck rally, including this one.

"First, the fantastic news that no one was injured. That is the most important thing. Multiple cars were damaged... and we were quickly in contact with both the Kitsap County Fair Board & a fencing company to collaborate on a plan of action to help reduce the risk of similar incidents in the future." - The Monsters Are Coming via Facebook

Watch the shenanigans ensue in the video below.



Here is the official Bremerton tire incident statement:



