There have been too many recalls recently, and this is another to add to the list.

There's been a product recall issued on a beloved cheese sold in Washington State, Oregon, California, Idaho, and across the United States.

Sometimes these recalls are regional but this one is national and could cause some serious damage as the recall involved how the cheese may be contaminated with listeria.

Food & Wine reported there's a huge product recall for Boar's Head Pecorino Romano cheeses.

Not everything from Boar's Head, just two types of the same cheese

There are two varieties of this cheese to look out for.

Read More: 5 Central Washington Hospitals Recived a C-Rank

Check your fridge if you have these ones.

Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano (6 oz.)

UPC: 0-42421-05858

Best-by dates: Nov. 21, 2025 – Mar. 12, 2026

Boar’s Head Pecorino Romano Wedge (7 oz.)

UPC: 0-42421-15160

Best-by dates: Nov. 25, 2025 – May 11, 2026

Read More: #1 Bucket List Restaurant in WA

So far, fortunately, no illnesses have been reported due to this.

Get our free mobile app

Dangers of Listeria

If you happen to get sick from listeria, it could be extremely dangerous. Especially to those who are pregnant, senior citizens, children, and anyone with a weak immune system.

Listeria can survive cold temperatures including freezing so even if it's frozen it could still get you very sick.

Read More: The Best Seafood Restaurant in WA

This is a voluntary recall, but best to return for a full refund or discard to stay safe.

If you have questions regarding this product recall, you can contact Boar's Head directly 1-800-352-6277.