The latest from the product recall list are these Bissell steamers that have already caused a lot of injuries.

More info on Bissell Steamer Recall + How to Return Listed Below

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Bissell Steamer Recall

This comes straight from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) where these popular steaming devices from Bissell are unattaching causing hot steam to directly onto the user causing burns.

This isn't good.

So far there have been 161 reported cases of this happening.

Name of Product:

Steam Shot OmniReach and Steam Shot Omni Steam Cleaners with attachments

Hazard:

The recalled steam cleaners’ attachments can unexpectedly detach from the steam cleaners and expel hot water or steam onto users during use, posing a serious burn hazard. Remedy:

Repair

Recall Date:

April 09, 2026

Units:

About 1.7 million (In addition, about 96,000 were sold in Canada)

You can find these steamers at most stores that sell Bissel products like Target, Walmart, and many others.

They're also sold online direct through Bissell as well as on Amazon.

These would have been purchased between October 2024 through March 2026 with a range of prices from $9 to $55, all with the same issue.

Several Bissell steaming products are on this recall list. The CPSC has a full list as well as photos of each one so you can see if you have one of those that you may have purchased in the past couple of years.

Watch for Bissell numbers 4155, 4155L, 4155W, 4155G, 4155D, 4155J, 4155Y, 4155P, 4171, 4171L, 4171W, and 4171F. If you have any of those, return them for a full refund.