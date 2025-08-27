There's a local comic convention coming to Yakima and this first year is shaping up to be a great one.

A while back it was announced that Mike from the Twilight series, Michael Welch, would be live in attendance.

Fan Fest Northwest just announced a huge guest whose voice you may have heard from several different shows.

Bill Rogers is the voice of Brock in Pokemon, the voice of Lucario from Pokemon, he is in Hunter X Hunter, One Punch Man, Transformers: War for Cybertron as Wheeljack, is the King of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, various voices in the video games Octopath Traveler II, Demon Slayer, and a ton of other anime and games.

On October 11th at the Washington State Convention Center, you'll have a chance to meet Bill Rogers and the other guests.

Just like most conventions that have celebrity guests, you can get your items signed if you'd like to bring your own Funko figures, DVDs, video games, toys, and anything else representing the characters they play.

If you don't have any, no worries, they also will sell you prints of their characters and can sign and personalize them for you.

There are most guests to be announced soon so keep an eye out here as well as the Fan Fest Northwest Facebook and Instagram pages.

