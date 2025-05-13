I do love a cinnamon roll.

To me, cinnamon rolls are like many pastries. Some consider them a breakfast item but I never eat them for breakfast. It's just a mid-morning snack or something to heat up later at night after dinner.

My favorite use of cinnamon rolls is something I learned from the Midwest is that you can use cinnamon rolls with chili as a meal. Like, instead of cornbread or something, use a cinnamon roll. It works great.

We spent a few hours in Leavenworth, WA, over the weekend. Fun, Bavarian-themed area of Leavenworth perfect for just walking town the street and sidewalks and popping into the different shops to see what they have.

There are plenty of shops with snacks, drinks, and more, too. Including this amazing bakery in Leavenworth.

Get our free mobile app

What's the bakery in Leavenworth with the giant cinnamon rolls?

If you find yourself in Leavenworth, there's a bakery there called The Gingerbread Factory.

They have plenty of items in their glass case including cookies, cupcakes, all expertly designed.

Gingerbread Factory Leavenworth cupcakes John Riggs loading...

What drew me in were the cupcakes that I could kinda see from the door when stepping in.

Visit Snoqualmie Falls

Once I got a closer look I saw they also had several cookies that looked amazing. I love the art and designs on these.

Gingerbread Factory Leavenworth cookies John Riggs loading...

What caught my eye were these mammoth cinnamon rolls.

Gingerbread Factory Leavenworth cinnamon roll John Riggs loading...

Although we just ate I still had to get one for the road. They asked if I wanted it warmed up. They did have seating in there but no way could I finish this in one sitting so I got it to go.

It was amazing. I had it the next day and, since it was so fresh, even day-old it was still an amazing cinnamon roll.

And cheap, too! I forgot how much exactly much it cost but it was less than $10.

If you find yourself in Leavenworth it's worth stopping by The Gingerbread Factory. Even if you already have food plans you can still get one to go.

Hollywood Celebrities That Own Homes in Washington State Read the full article here Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

Look at These 21 Cool Perks for Washington State Veterans These discounts are provided as a benefit for military service folks by the following businesses in collaboration with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. VA News has many other helpful resources , too. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

Rediscover Nostalgia: 10 Antique Washington Radio Tools Let's reminisce about the Golden Age of radio equipment. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby