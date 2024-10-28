I had the chance to attend Yakima Valley Bigfoot Con at Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish. This event saw guest speakers, items for purchase and plenty of lore to keep you wondering if Bigfoot is really out there.

Whether you believe or not, it was still a fun time.

During the guest speakers, most of the audience was there watching them but there was plenty of shopping to be had as well. That was fun for me to see the bracelets, necklaces, candles, books, art, and more. I definitely spent a few bucks while I was there.

They even had a tattoo artist doing live tattoos on site. I would have gotten one but they were already booked up with appointments for the day.

Here's what I saw. Hopefully you can join us next year. I know I'll be back.

