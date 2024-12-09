I mean, if Big Lots would just make up its mind and let me off this roller coaster of emotions.

It was about a year ago today when Big Lots announced they were closing down some of their stores. As of then, Yakima's location was safe.

A few months ago Big Lots announced it would be closing the WA locations including the one in Yakima.

Sad to see it happen, but these things do happen.

Then, about a month later I started hearing rumors that Big Lots wasn't going to close.

This was confirmed when I got an email from their corporate offices staying open.

Now, a month later again, you can drive by Big Lots in Yakima and see them putting up a closing sign.

Wait, didn't you say you were closing only to turn around and say you're not closing and now you're putting up a closing sign? What gives?

Well I don't know about all of the Big Lots locations around Washington State, but the location in Yakima is coming to a close. Officially.

Well, officially for now, but probably officially.

Locals are saying this came as a surprise to those working that day when the closing sign was going up.

No official word, yet, on when the final day would be but they're saying it may be as soon as January.

If you're looking for deals, these prices may start getting more and more discounted leading into when it does officially close so keep an eye out. In the meantime, check out Big Lots in Yakima by Target off of Fair Ave.

