Taco Bell is introducing a few new items to their menu that are sure to be a hit with fans.

The Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme and Big Cheez-It Tostada are available to the public as soon as this week, though people who had the Taco Bell App could experience these in advance.

As good as both of those sound, I'm more curious about the giant Cheez-it they use for these items.

In lieu of just putting in some Cheez-its they're making custom big Cheez-its that are 16 times the size of a traditional Cheez-It

If you laid out 16 Cheez-its in a grid, you'd have the same size of just one of these.

I stopped by Taco Bell to grab something else, but asked about it. At that time, it was a membership perk of having the app. If you had the app, you could order them in advance before they're open to the public after June 5th.

Easy enough, though I didn't want either tostada or chunchwrap supreme, I just wanted the giant Cheez-it for novelty-sake.

So I ordered one by itself.

Actually, I ordered two.

order the big cheez-it John Riggs loading...

The pen is for size reference.

If you're wondering, yes, it tastes the same as a Cheez-it, it's just huge.

It's a little odd because Cheez-its are the perfect size to just pop the whole thing in your mouth. It's a little weird to pinch off a piece or just bit into it as needed. But still fun.

We've all had dreams of taking that machine from Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and amplify snacks around the house like cookies and gummy bears. This gives us that opportunity.

This is not the first time Taco Bell has teamed up with another company. Famously they had the Doritos tacos as well as items with Cheetos. Those are always fun.

Here's hoping Taco Bell does a collaboration with Chicken in a Biskit in the future.

