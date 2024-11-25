These are the Best Companies to Work For in All of Washington State

Canva

I read something the other day. It was in a joking manor but it's true.

I read, along with giving a potential employer a list of references, the job site should also give you a list of contacts of previous employees to see how good the job was there.

I mean, for the most part, at the end of the day, you just need a job. But you'd like a job that's good for you with great benefits. A job you can handle without all the stress and room to grow and advance as needed. Wouldn't that be nice?

Washington State has plenty of great employers and the good people at Statista have a list of the 10 best employers in Washington State.

Who are the best employers in Washington State?

City of Seattle

The City of Seattle sounds pretty vague but it showed up at #10 on this list.

UW Medicine

Several locations and buildings in the Seattle area.

Microsoft

I mean, c'mon, they're Microsoft.

Cambia Health Solutions

Although they're based in Portland, WA's branch of Cambia has a lot of love.

Apple

I'm sure working for Apple is a dream for many.

WinCo

'Employee Owned' is something WinCo prides themselves on.

Costco

There are several employee perks to working at Costco for people to love.

Google

Google has a lot going on for itself.

Delta Airlines

Although WA is home to Alaska Airlines, curious to see Delta on this list.

Trader Joe's

The Trader Joe's experience sounds like a dream for many. They're listed #1 on this list.

