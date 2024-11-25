I read something the other day. It was in a joking manor but it's true.

I read, along with giving a potential employer a list of references, the job site should also give you a list of contacts of previous employees to see how good the job was there.

I mean, for the most part, at the end of the day, you just need a job. But you'd like a job that's good for you with great benefits. A job you can handle without all the stress and room to grow and advance as needed. Wouldn't that be nice?

Washington State has plenty of great employers and the good people at Statista have a list of the 10 best employers in Washington State.

Who are the best employers in Washington State?

City of Seattle

View from Space Needle, Southeast to Financial district of Seattle

The City of Seattle sounds pretty vague but it showed up at #10 on this list.

UW Medicine

Google

Several locations and buildings in the Seattle area.

Microsoft

Die Fantastischen Vier Perform At 2024 Digital X Street Gig Getty Images

I mean, c'mon, they're Microsoft.

Cambia Health Solutions

Google

Although they're based in Portland, WA's branch of Cambia has a lot of love.

Apple

Apple Faces Shortages In iPhone Supplies Amid Turmoil In China Getty Images

I'm sure working for Apple is a dream for many.

WinCo

Google

'Employee Owned' is something WinCo prides themselves on.

Costco

Costco Raises Membership Fees For First Time Since 2017 Getty Images

There are several employee perks to working at Costco for people to love.

Google

Google Faces £7Bn Claim On Behalf Of UK Consumers Getty Images

Google has a lot going on for itself.

Delta Airlines

Southwest Airlines Announces It's Ending Its Open Seating Getty Images

Although WA is home to Alaska Airlines, curious to see Delta on this list.

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's Grocery Store Getty Images

The Trader Joe's experience sounds like a dream for many. They're listed #1 on this list.