There are definitely no lack of steakhouses in Yakima. We have our fair share.

We have great local places like Yakima Steakhouse and Lone Star and we have several chain steakhouses that are familiar on a national level.

When it comes to the steakhouse chain restaurants that you may find in most major cities around the United States, what one is truly the best?

We have a couple of them right here in Yakima, but which one is the one to visit?

Everyone has their favorite.

Best Steakhouse Chain

Tasting Table ranked their top 13 steakhouse chains. A few places I've heard of and there's even a couple on this list that we have locations right here in Yakima. We can look at those first.

#12 on this list goes to Texas Roadhouse. This place is very popular in every town I've seen it in from Idaho Falls to Spokane to Kennewick and now right here in Yakima. And if you've tried eating there during prime time, you'll know you'll have have a prime wait time as well. I think it's great but I'm just there for the loaded sweet potatoes and that cinnamon butter.

#9 is Outback Steakhouse. We've had a location in Yakima for a long, long time. You can't go wrong with Outback Steakhouse. Sure, their signature Bloomin' Onion is amazing but so is everything else on their menu.

#7 is Sizzler. Man, I wish Yakima still had a Sizzler. Loved that unlimited salad bar.

#5 is Black Angus. Another restaurant I wish we still had.

When we finally get to the #1 spot, it's one that only has one location in all of Washington State.

What's the best steakhouse chain in the United States?

According to this list it belongs to Capital Grill.

Capital Grill WA Google loading...

See how fancy it looks?

If you'd like to check it out for yourself, they only have one in all of Washington in Seattle. Of course it's in Seattle.

