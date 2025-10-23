Soul food is something that the entire Pacific Northwest doesn't have a lot of. A few towns have, like, one local spot, but that's about it.

We have plenty of great restaurants around Yakima from burgers to Mexican to Asian and all points in between, but we could definitely use more soul food options.

It doesn't mean we're without any, though.

There's one soul food place in Washington that experts say it the best one in Washington State.

soul food - collard greens, smoked chicken and fried green tomatoes rez-art loading...

Soul Food in Washington

There's not a lot of soul food places, but the good people at foodie website Love Food said a place called Simply Soulful in Seattle is the best in all of Washington State.

According to Facebook, they're more than just a restaurant. Simply Soulful Cafe and Espresso. A little bit of everything it seems.

Love Food describes Simply Soulful Cafe having a famous breakfast menu with huge breakfast sandwiches using their big biscuits.

They also have shrimp and grits, chicken and cornbread waffles, and a homemade sweet potato pie whose recipe has been in the family for years.

Get our free mobile app

They also make their own sauces and seasonings that you can purchase in their store or online through this website.

So even though we're no in the south, with a little detective work (or Google, that works, too) you can find great soul food all the way up in the Pacific Northwest on the opposite side of the country.

And Simply Soulful Cafe in Seattle would be a great place to start.