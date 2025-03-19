There's a lot of food and drink that Washington State is known for.

We grow the biggest apples and grapes right here in the Yakima area.

We have all the vineyards and hop fields that produce the best beer and wine in the world.

Being a costal state in the Pacific Northwest, we have the best seafood as well.

So when it comes to the best of the best, where would that best be?

Where is the best seafood in Washington State

According to Country Living, the best seafood in Washington belongs to a place called Thai Wok Kitchen.

Even more surprising is that it's not in Seattle or even one of the coastal towns we have up and down the Washington coast.

You'll find Thai Wok Kitchen in Vancouver, Washington.

That's right. Vancouver. Near Portland.

According to one Yelp reviewer, they have a great crab fried rice. Sounds like the type of thing I'd order as well.

Though I'm not discrediting the seafood they have on the menu, I wouldn't exactly call this place a seafood restaurant. Pad thai and other noodle dishes, 100% absolutely, but seafood? That's a stretch.

Fortunately, there's another website, Eat This, that posed the same question.

Their answer is Elliot's Oyster House. This one you can find in Seattle.

This place definitely looks like a seafood restaurant. And an amazing one at that.

It just goes to show that just because a website said it doesn't make it factual. In fact, just looking up 'best seafood in [blank] will come up with, like, 10 other articles all doing the same thing but naming different restaurants.

So, by all means, the best seafood in Washington State is found at at that fish and chips food truck that comes into town every so often. I love that place.

LOOK: These Foods Look Nothing Like You'd Expect Before They're Harvested See what everyday foods like coffee, pineapples, and cashews (super weird!) look like before they make their way onto your table and into your belly. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Here's the signature side dish from each state Stacker researched U.S. trends and cultural influences to determine the signature side dish from all 50 states that everyone should try once. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Do You Know the Signature Dish in Each State? Stacker compiled a list of the signature dishes in each U.S. state, consulting local newspapers, histories, and recipe collections. Gallery Credit: Stacker

16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums Pizza Burgers? Cotton Candy Burritos? Cannoli Nachos? It must be football season! Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening

LOOK: Popular Dinners Americans Don’t Make as Often Anymore From classic casseroles to heaping helpings of beige-on-beige, these beloved American dinner dishes have fallen out of the mealtime rotation. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker