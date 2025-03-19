Washington State’s Best Seafood Isn’t Found at a Seafood Restaurant
There's a lot of food and drink that Washington State is known for.
We grow the biggest apples and grapes right here in the Yakima area.
We have all the vineyards and hop fields that produce the best beer and wine in the world.
Being a costal state in the Pacific Northwest, we have the best seafood as well.
So when it comes to the best of the best, where would that best be?
Where is the best seafood in Washington State
According to Country Living, the best seafood in Washington belongs to a place called Thai Wok Kitchen.
Even more surprising is that it's not in Seattle or even one of the coastal towns we have up and down the Washington coast.
You'll find Thai Wok Kitchen in Vancouver, Washington.
That's right. Vancouver. Near Portland.
According to one Yelp reviewer, they have a great crab fried rice. Sounds like the type of thing I'd order as well.
Though I'm not discrediting the seafood they have on the menu, I wouldn't exactly call this place a seafood restaurant. Pad thai and other noodle dishes, 100% absolutely, but seafood? That's a stretch.
Fortunately, there's another website, Eat This, that posed the same question.
Their answer is Elliot's Oyster House. This one you can find in Seattle.
This place definitely looks like a seafood restaurant. And an amazing one at that.
It just goes to show that just because a website said it doesn't make it factual. In fact, just looking up 'best seafood in [blank] will come up with, like, 10 other articles all doing the same thing but naming different restaurants.
So, by all means, the best seafood in Washington State is found at at that fish and chips food truck that comes into town every so often. I love that place.
