These are the 10 Best High Schools in Washington State
271 districts.
753 high schools.
17,868 full-time teachers.
363,288 enrolled students.
That's for our high schools here in Washington State. You figure just about every town has one.
And the larger the town gets, the more high schools it may have.
Putting everything into consideration, which ones are the best ones?
U.S. News wondered the same thing so they gave a list of the 10 best high schools in all of Washington State.
Let's see if your school made the list.
What are the top 10 high schools in Washington State?
#10: Vashon Island High School
Vashon, WA
#9: Bellevue High School
Bellevue, WA
#8: Issaquah High School
Issaquah, WA
#7: Mercer Island High School
Mercer Island, WA
#6: Bainbridge High School
Bainbridge Island, WA
#5: Raisbeck Aviation High School
Tukwila, WA
#4: Newport Senior High School
Bellevue, WA
#3: Interlake Senior High School
Bellevue, WA
#2: International School
Bellevue, WA
#1: Tesla STEM High School
Redmond, WA
Not only did Tesla STEM High School make number one in the Washington rankings but number 3 in the national rankings.
Several criteria went into making this list including graduation rate, college curriculum and college readiness as well as state assessment proficiency and performance settings.
Looking at this list, I'm sure you've already figured it out. Not only is there nothing from the Yakima Valley but there are also no schools listed in the top 10 from Eastern Washington at all. Not even some of the great schools we have in Spokane.
They did, however, list the schools from Spokane separately if you wanted to see those.
