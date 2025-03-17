Fish and Chips is my go-to when I don't know what else to order.

It's often an option at most restaurants and pubs I visit.

When in doubt, I'll grab the fish and chips and, in most cases, it's usually pretty decent.

A conversation came up on the best fish and chips and where to find them in the area or even United States.

Well, many places are known for great pizza or great bbq. Washington State, though, you'd think would have some of the best fish and chips in the world, let along the United States.

One place in Washington stood out on a list from Food Republic.

Who has the best fish and chips in Washington State

The good people at Food Republic say if you're in Seattle you have to visit Pacific Inn Pub.

Though kids can't experience this unless you get it to go (it's at a 21+ establishment) you'll find fish and chips with their own twist which includes the fish with a panko crust and other spices mixed into the frying batter.

You can find this place in the Fremont area of Seattle.

My main problem is after visiting the UK and trying proper fish and chips where they traditionally use haddock instead of cod and the fish is basically bigger than the size of your plate, it's hard to go back to the fish and chips we have here in the United States. If you've been to the UK and had the fish and chips from a proper 'chippy', you'll know what I mean.

Unless I'm booking another flight any time soon, I'll be happy with the fish and chips we have here in the United States and especially the pacific northwest.

