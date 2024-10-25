Fall is my personal favorite time of year. I love the crisp air, the leaves changing colors, all the great seasonal food, it's perfect for me. Gimme that jeans and jacket weather as much as I can.

One of the benefits of living in a state like Washington is you get all four seasons. Other states should be jealous. So much so that people from other states visit us during the fall to enjoy the fall festivities we provide.

Get our free mobile app

The website LawnStarter ranked every state based on how fall it is.

As it turns out, several feel the same way as Washington State was ranked in a list as the 2nd best place for fall.

Almost first place.

Washington also ranked very high in other categories.

It came in 5th place for scenic drives.

Washington State is 3rd for state parks

When it comes to outdoor attractions, it's 7th place. Even though I love Washington State, even I think that's a little high on the list as I'm not sure what all outdoor attractions we have compared to other states, but I'll take it.

The #1 coveted spot belongs to California. Not sure I agree with that literally at all but when you account for what made up this list including fall scenery rank, outdoor recreation rank (which was also first place), and entertainment rank, it falls into that number one spot.

If you're curious, the last spot belongs to

Check out the full list and more from LawnStarter.

LOOK: 13 Things That Will Make You Nostalgic for Halloween in the '80s 1980s-era Halloween had its own vibe, from the waxy candy bags to the widespread fear of razor blades in apples. Think you can handle the nostalgia? Keep scrolling if you dare! Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today Stacker scoured the archives to find 50 photos of Halloween costumes from 1865 to today. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today. Gallery Credit: Brit McGinnis

25 Scaredy Cat-Approved Halloween Movies