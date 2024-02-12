The Best Coconut Shrimp aren’t in Thailand, but Right Here in Yakima
What started as a dull, dismal evening turned into a wonderful night of flavor explosion.
A friend of mine visiting from Southern California was sent here for his job so it was nice to hang out for a little bit when time allowed. I took him to Miner's as is tradition for anyone visiting Yakima for the first time but he said we should check out another local place. I figured Second Street Grill is as good as any place. Something a little more high-end but still casual enough that you don't feel out of place walking in with boots and jeans.
I've never been dissappointed with anything on the menu, ever. Second Street Grill is a favorite place of mine. I love the Asian-influence of so many things on the menu and the favorites as well like Wagyu burgers (which is what he ordered) which he said was legit.
Though I ordered a Korean beef bowl (a noodle soup with large slices of bbq pork and other items which was, of course, fantastic) I think my favorite item was the coconut shrimp we ordered as a appetizer.
As a child I thought it was weird that you can order something as an appetizer to get before the other thing you ordered. Like, if you're hungry, just get the thing you ordered. It took me many years later to learn that those items can be prepared much quicker to get to your table faster than your main dish.
These coconut shrimp were amazing. They were easily the largest coconut shrimp I've never seen, fried to perfection and the spicy chili sauce for dipping, dunking, or drowning (depending on how much you need) was the perfect compliment.
I can't explain it any more than that. These are the best and I doubt they can be any better anywhere else in the world. Next time you're at Second Street Grill, get these. You won't regret it.
Unless you're allergic to shrimp. Then don't.
