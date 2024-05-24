I haven't traveled a ton but I've been to Southern California, I've been to South Texas, I've been to Arizona...

I'm here to say, the Yakima Valley has the best Mexican food in the United States. That's a fact.

I found myself in the humble town of Prosser recently and stopped by a Mexican restaurant because I'll never not be in the mood for tacos, burritos, mole, and anything else that may be on the menu.

I didn't know what to expect at this restaurant so I asked them what they were probably best known for; the single dish that people order the most. She suggested the birria. I'm glad she did.

birria at Las Palomas John Riggs loading...

Where is the best birria in WA?

You'll find this at Las Palomas in Prosser, WA.

las palomas in prosser John Riggs loading...

Upon entering, it was a nice place. About what I expected. Nice lighting, they had some of their signature drinks highlighted around the room. I was happily greeted and found to a seat for just myself as I was traveling solo on this trip.

They brought out complimentary chips and salsa. I blindly took a bite as I was looking over the menu and about dropped my chip. The quality of the salsa was second-to-none. I had to ask and, yes, the salsa was made in-house. Easily some of the best salsa I've ever had.

Las Palomas John Riggs loading...

I have a few go-tos at places like this. It's usually the chile relleno or a shredded beef burrito, but when I asked for a recommendation, the birra sounded perfect.

If you're not familiar, birria is a stewed goat or beef (beef, in this case). I usually see it pre-loaded and fried with the stew 'broth' to dunk but this was made to build your own and enjoy.

It was probably the best birria I've ever had.

If you find yourself in Prosser, check out Las Palomas and get the birria.

There's a Las Palomas in Toppenish, too. I'll have to swing by that location next time.

las palomas menu John Riggs loading...

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip. Gallery Credit: Kiersten Hickman