With temperatures in the triple digits or even the 90s it may be hazardous to your health or the health of a loved one.

If fans just aren't cutting it and you don't have air conditioning at home, here are a few locations you can visit in the Yakima Valley to get out of the heat the best you can.

Extreme Heat Cooling Centers in the Yakima Valley

Local Libraries

Yakima Central Library

102 N 3rd St

Yakima, WA 98901

West Valley Community Library

223 S 72nd Ave

Yakima, WA 98908

Selah Community Library

106 S 2nd St

Selah, WA 98942

Moxee Community Library

255 W Seattle Ave

Moxee, WA 98936

Terrace Heights Community Library

4011 Commonwealth Dr

Yakima, WA 98901

Toppenish Community Library

1 S Elm St

Toppenish, WA 98948

Wapato Community Library

119 E 3rd St

Wapato, WA 98951

Buena Community Library

801 Buena Rd

Buena, WA 98921

Granger Community Library

508 Sunnyside Ave

Granger, WA 98932

Harrah Community Library

21 E Pioneer St

Harrah, WA 98933

Mabton Community Library

415 B St

Mabton, WA 98935

Naches Community Library

303 Naches Ave

Naches, WA 98937

Southeast Community Library

1211 S 7th St

Yakima, WA 98901

Sunnyside Community Library

621 Grant Ave

Sunnyside, WA 98944

Tieton Community Library

418 Maple St

Tieton, WA 98947

White Swan Community Library

391 1st St

White Swan, WA 98952

Zillah Library

109 7th St

Zillah, WA 98953

Outreach Services

102 N 3rd St

Yakima, WA 98901

Harmon Center

101 North 65th Avenue

Yakima, WA, 98908

Washington Fruit Community Center

602 North 4th Street

Yakima, WA, 98901

Water Station offered by Yakima Community Aid

Corner of Naches Ave & Pendleton Way

Looks like it's going to be a pretty hot summer for a while. Keep these places in mind.