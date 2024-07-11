Beat the Heat in These Extreme Heat Cooling Centers in the Yakima Valley
With temperatures in the triple digits or even the 90s it may be hazardous to your health or the health of a loved one.
If fans just aren't cutting it and you don't have air conditioning at home, here are a few locations you can visit in the Yakima Valley to get out of the heat the best you can.
Extreme Heat Cooling Centers in the Yakima Valley
Local Libraries
Yakima Central Library
102 N 3rd St
Yakima, WA 98901
West Valley Community Library
223 S 72nd Ave
Yakima, WA 98908
Selah Community Library
106 S 2nd St
Selah, WA 98942
Moxee Community Library
255 W Seattle Ave
Moxee, WA 98936
Terrace Heights Community Library
4011 Commonwealth Dr
Yakima, WA 98901
Toppenish Community Library
1 S Elm St
Toppenish, WA 98948
Wapato Community Library
119 E 3rd St
Wapato, WA 98951
Buena Community Library
801 Buena Rd
Buena, WA 98921
Granger Community Library
508 Sunnyside Ave
Granger, WA 98932
Harrah Community Library
21 E Pioneer St
Harrah, WA 98933
Mabton Community Library
415 B St
Mabton, WA 98935
Naches Community Library
303 Naches Ave
Naches, WA 98937
Southeast Community Library
1211 S 7th St
Yakima, WA 98901
Sunnyside Community Library
621 Grant Ave
Sunnyside, WA 98944
Tieton Community Library
418 Maple St
Tieton, WA 98947
White Swan Community Library
391 1st St
White Swan, WA 98952
Zillah Library
109 7th St
Zillah, WA 98953
Outreach Services
102 N 3rd St
Yakima, WA 98901
Harmon Center
101 North 65th Avenue
Yakima, WA, 98908
Washington Fruit Community Center
602 North 4th Street
Yakima, WA, 98901
Water Station offered by Yakima Community Aid
Corner of Naches Ave & Pendleton Way
Looks like it's going to be a pretty hot summer for a while. Keep these places in mind.
