Beat the Heat in These Extreme Heat Cooling Centers in the Yakima Valley

With temperatures in the triple digits or even the 90s it may be hazardous to your health or the health of a loved one.

If fans just aren't cutting it and you don't have air conditioning at home, here are a few locations you can visit in the Yakima Valley to get out of the heat the best you can.

Extreme Heat Cooling Centers in the Yakima Valley

Local Libraries

Yakima Central Library
102 N 3rd St
Yakima, WA 98901

West Valley Community Library
223 S 72nd Ave
Yakima, WA 98908

Selah Community Library
106 S 2nd St
Selah, WA 98942

Moxee Community Library
255 W Seattle Ave
Moxee, WA 98936

Terrace Heights Community Library
4011 Commonwealth Dr
Yakima, WA 98901

Toppenish Community Library
1 S Elm St
Toppenish, WA 98948

Wapato Community Library
119 E 3rd St
Wapato, WA 98951

Buena Community Library
801 Buena Rd
Buena, WA 98921

Granger Community Library
508 Sunnyside Ave
Granger, WA 98932

Harrah Community Library
21 E Pioneer St
Harrah, WA 98933

Mabton Community Library
415 B St
Mabton, WA 98935

Naches Community Library
303 Naches Ave
Naches, WA 98937

Southeast Community Library
1211 S 7th St
Yakima, WA 98901

Sunnyside Community Library
621 Grant Ave
Sunnyside, WA 98944

Tieton Community Library
418 Maple St
Tieton, WA 98947

White Swan Community Library
391 1st St
White Swan, WA 98952

Zillah Library
109 7th St
Zillah, WA 98953

Outreach Services
102 N 3rd St
Yakima, WA 98901

Harmon Center
101 North 65th Avenue
Yakima, WA, 98908

Washington Fruit Community Center
602 North 4th Street
Yakima, WA, 98901

Water Station offered by Yakima Community Aid
Corner of Naches Ave & Pendleton Way

Looks like it's going to be a pretty hot summer for a while. Keep these places in mind.

