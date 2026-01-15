Bakeries are such a comfort of joy.

Something as simple as a place that sells coffee and doughnuts or a more decadent place that bakes fresh bread daily with chocolate artisians, either way bakeries are always wonderful to visit.

Recently the foodie website Love Food came up with a list of all the great independent bakeries and named the best one in each state.

Have you been to the one named for Washington State?

AND-ONE AND-ONE loading...

Get our free mobile app

Read More: Best Doughnuts in WA



Best Independent Bakery in WA

According to Love Food, the best independent bakery in Washington State is Bakery Nouveau in Seattle, Washington.

Great variety of fresh baked bread, whole desserts (like cakes), dessert slices, pastries, sandwiches, and a lot more, all made fresh daily.



What the locals are saying

This place comes with rave reviews as well.

Kris says, "Twice baked almond croissants and baguette - and wonderful friendly service."

"Everything here is amazing. Don’t think about it, just get in line to go in," from Heather.

Melinda said, "OMG! The absolute best croissants ever. I have to travel a good fair distance to stop in for bakery items here, and in regular life avoid gluten whenever possible. But for these croissants— always worth it! Thank you thank you for being amazing!"

This award-winning bakery has three locations in Seattle including Burien, Capitol Hill, and West Seattle.



It was founded in 2006 when a self-taught baker opened a shop and, along the way, has more than 35 year experience, winning awards, and has even been included in one of the top 10 next generation chocolatier by Team USA back in 2005.

Still humble, he still has hands-on involvement the local stores and is mentoring other inspiring chefs.

Read More: The Biggest Cinnamon Rolls in Central Washington