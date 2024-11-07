Another day, another product recall.

We can't seem to go a few days with everything just being cool and not another product recall being mentioned.

But when one is mentioned, it's always worth mentioning for the safety of you and yours.

And, especially in this case, your baby.

There's a recall on this specific baby powder.

FDA is doing a product recall on Dynacare Baby Powder that may have been purchased via Amazon and shipped to many specific states with Washington State being one of them.

The reason for this product recall on Dynacare Baby Powder is that it may have been contaminated with asbestos.

Here are the batches to look out for.

If you have any of these you're advised to stop using immediately.

From the FDA:

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that is often found near talc, an ingredient in many cosmetic products. Asbestos, however, is a known carcinogen and its health risks are well-documented. If talc mining sites are not carefully chosen or if proper steps are not taken to adequately purify the talc ore, it may contain asbestos.

Check the FDA article and check those numbers if they match the baby powder you have. If you have one of the ones on the list, stop using it and contact 888-396-2739 or 845-365-8200 or you can email recall@dynarex.com if you have questions or more on how to return for a full refund.

