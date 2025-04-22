There's a new drink in town that might call our friends and neighbors in Oregon home, but the ingredients are linked to right here in the Yakima Valley.

Why else do you think they'd be so successful with their brand?

Avid Cider Co. prides themselves on using locally sourced ingredients for their quality ciders.

They have a wide selection to choose from and now they just introduced a new canned option.

The latest in canned cocktails from the Pacific Northwest

Along with cider they also have canned cocktails from their Tuesday Cocktail brand.

They already have a few favorite flavors including Peach Bellini, Mango Margarita, and Marionberry Mojito.

Now, along with those, they have a Pineapple Mai Tai.

Sure, it sounds great and all, but how does that link back to Washington State?

Again, it's all in the ingredients.

As I'm sure you know, ciders are pressed apples. Those apples had to come from somewhere so in using our apples, that's great for our local economy.

Co-founder of AVID, Samantha Roberts, wanted to get this Pineapple Mai Tai just right.

“We took the hard part about making craft cocktails and made it easy. Those flavors you thought were exclusive to your favorite cocktail lounge are now right in your fridge, ready to crack anytime." We’ve been working on perfecting Pineapple Mai Tai, and it’s all about the beach-vibes. No mixing, no squeezing, no fuss. Just crack it open and head to the island.”

Although AVID Cider Co. is from Oregon, you can find this one and others from AVID in many stores across Washington State including right here in Yakima.