There used to be a standard script airline attendants would use: "We know you have a choice in airlines so thank you for flying with us."

Now, if you're in Yakima, there is no other option than the one you can use for passenger flights, but if you travel to Pasco you do have a few options depending on where you're traveling. That means you have an option on what you'd like to pay.

And with a price of a flight anywhere for less than $100, that's already a deal.



I mean, it costs me about $100 in gas just to drive to Seattle. Can you imagine paying that price to fly to, let's say, Hollywood, CA?

Avelo Airlines can offer exactly that.

On some dates, between now and this summer, flights may be as low as $71 when booking one-way. Prices vary by date.

They keep the prices down by having more ala cart options. For instance, you have to pay for a carry-on suitcase (purse or backpack is fine), there's no wifi on flights, you bring your own snacks. Again, most things that people kinda do anyways so since you're not using them, you don't have to pay for them.

Avelo Airlines mostly stays with smaller flights as well. Most flights are in that 2-hour-ish range.

Tri-Cities does have a few options which does include LAX which is a big, menacing and, to me, kinda confusing. I don't like super-big airports if I can avoid them.

Burbank is nice as it's easy to navigate and TSA doesn't feel like it takes for ever to get through security when returning.

Avelo Airlines have announced they have flight options direct from Tri-Cities to Hollywood Burbank Airport that you can book now for your summer plans.

They fly there and back, for the most part, on Wednesdays and Saturdays so you'll have to plan accordingly. Either stay for a few days or stay for the week if you're booking round-trip.

From Avelo Airlines head of commercial Trevor Yearly:

“It’s time to start planning summer travel, and we are excited to extend Avelo’s Pasco flight schedule through Labor Day 2025. With Avelo’s everyday low fares and industry-leading reliability, now is the perfect time for travelers to get a head start on booking their summer vacations or long-weekend getaways. Avelo offers somewhere for everyone – from award-winning beaches to outdoor adventure destinations, to cultural and entertainment hotspots and more.”

But you don't need some dude to tell you how much fun you can find in Hollywood. Even if it's to go to Hollywood to see the sights for yourself. See the Hollywood sign, see the stars on the sidewalk, check out the fun shopping experiences and all that, there's plenty of reason to visit Hollywood and Avelo Airlines lets you fly there on the cheap.

You do have options traveling out of PSC in Tri-Cities, it's true, but if you're flying to Hollywood, Avelo is the way to go.

