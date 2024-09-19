Autumn has Come to Krispy Kreme in WA with These New Flavors

Krispy Kreme always has new doughnuts to keep you in the spirit of the season whatever that season may happen to be.

To help celebrate fall weather coming soon, these autumn doughnuts are right on time.

These are the Golden Harvest collection of Krispy Kreme doughnuts with the colors, and flavors, of fall.

Maple Buttercreme Doughnut

an Original Glazed® doughnut topped with maple flavored buttercreme and fall sprinkles. Oatmeal KREME™ Pie Doughnut

an unglazed doughnut with white KREME™ filling, dipped in cookie dough icing and streusel topping, with a dollop of white KREME™ and a bite sized oatmeal cookie. Salted Caramel Cheesecake Doughnut

an Original Glazed® doughnut topped with a swirl of cream cheese buttercreme and dulce de leche flavored filling, sprinkled with salted caramel flavored crunch. Spiced Apple Filled Doughnut

A cinnamon sugar doughnut filled with spiced apple filling.

These doughnuts are only slated to last until early October so it doens't give you very long to head to your local Krispy Kreme to try these doughnuts.

They also have a old-fashioned pumpkin spice cake doughnut that's glazed but that one will be available through November. Still, though, don't wait.

Along with these fall variety of doughnuts, Krispy Kreme always offers their favorites and traditional options any time of year so there's always something for everyone.

Don't forget that your local Yakima Krispy Kremem also offers doughnut sales as part of their fundraising efforts if you're in school or anything like that. Swing by their location for more info.

LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals Gallery Credit: John Robinson