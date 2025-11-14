The name Asher Niles shouldn't be strange to those here in the Yakima Valley. Especially if you're a local foodie. The son of our local 'Fat Pastor' Shawn Niles, 10-year-old Asher has already made quite a name for himself.

You may have even seen him on TV without realizing it.

Most in the area know Asher Niles from his spot on MasterChef Junior.

Congrats go out to Asher Niles for becoming the first 'World Open Fire Kids' champion.

This contest was held in Hondo, Texas recently.

Interesting to point he was also the youngest competitor from everyone there.

Asher had stiff competition as well going up against former MasterChef Junior winners and the reigning Memphis in May Kids champion as well.

Asher Niles Winning Dish

The dish that brought Asher the championship? an Australian Gold Wagyu Tomahawk with the secret weapon that nobody would have access to, the Fat Pastor's El Tigre South American rub. This was served with a cherry bourbon jus, coal-charred pumpkin, goat cheese, pomegranate, wagyu whipped cream with a drizzle of 25-year-old balsamic.

The excitement speaks for itself.

Champion sounds like a perfect position for Asher. He placed 4th on the 9th season of MasterChef Junior which is still fantastic.

I'm sure this won't be the last championship we'll see from Asher Niles.

Be sure to follow Asher's journey and occasional live appearances here in Yakima by following him on Instagram for photos, videos, and updates on what he's cooking up next. (pun intended)