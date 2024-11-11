What are the types of things you look for when looking to a new town?

If you're relocating for a job, well, you'll just go for the job but you also need to find out about the average crime rate or what restaurants they have. If you have kids, how good the schools are and what school options you may have.

You're probably looking up hospital rankings and all that as well.

The website moveBuddha looked into the town each state had the most people moving to, just for fun.

The town for Washington State was a little surprising to me.

Where is everyone moving to in Washington State?

According to moveBuddha everyone is moving to Olympia, WA.

That's right, our state capitol.

They list the in-to-out ratio as a 1.59 which about means for every 2 people leaving, their gaining three.

Kinda.

Compared to each state's biggest city mover Olympia is ranked at #15. Just behind #14 to our neighbors in Idaho to their city of Boise. Also, that state's capitol city.

The city with the most radio to people moving in to moving out you'd find in The Village, Florida which does make sense when you think about it. That city has a radio of 4.38 mainly because it's the type of Florida town where people relocate to so they can live out their remaining days in paradise.

If you're wondering about Oregon, you'd find it in Eugene with a ratio of 2.0.

Olympia also runs about average for average price of homes. There are some cities as low as Dayton, OH where the average home is about $163k vs. Boulder, CO, where the average home is just less than a million dollars.

