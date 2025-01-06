New York Times has their American's Best Restaurants list for 2024.

This list, though it contains 50 restaurants, it doesn't mean it's one restaurant per state. Some states have 2 or 3 like California and New York and some states, like, Alabama and Wyoming, have zero. Sorry, guys.

Washington only has one on the list but one is better than none.

What is Washington's best restaurant according to New York Times

It's not some established place, either. This place has only been in Seattle for a few years and is already making headlines around the country.

Familyfriend in Seattle, WA.

The self-professed Vibe Dispensary on Beacon Hill located next to the SODO district of Seattle you'll find this happy little, brightly-colored business.

Very happy, too. There's literally a happy face on the front of the restaurant.

familyfriend seattle Google loading...

This little spot that you may blink and drive right past it may be best known for their burgers. It's a smashburger with kewpie mayo and pickles that Eater calls the best new burger of Seattle.

The burger, itself, found its way into a few TikTok videos that helped spread it's amazingness for anyone looking for a new burger spot in Seattle.

They have plenty of other items on the menu as well.

They also have tacos, tostadas and more on the menu as well. In that TikTok, that corn soup looked amazing.

If you find yourself on the south end of Seattle, see if you can track this place down and find out for yourself why New York Time's named them on this prestigious list.

