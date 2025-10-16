Do you love free stuff?

Sure, most people do.

Amazon has a service where they send you free items right to your front door. In return, all you have to do is give it an honest review.

That's it!

This service is called Amazon Vine. Y'know, like you 'heard it through the grapevine?' Not sure if that's why they call it that but it makes sense to me.

To be in this program, you must be invited. It's not something you can just sign up for, they have to invite you, but I'll tell you how to get noticed to get an invite.

If you think there's a catch, well, there is, but it let's you know what that catch is before you sign up.

Amazon Sends You Free Items

When you're accepted into the Amazon Vine program, You'll have a list of around 25,000 items to choose from. You're allowed to accept any 3 items from the list that Amazon will send you, free of charge.

They're items in various categories like clothes, electronics, tools, and a lot more.

Don't get too excited, however. A lot of the items on the list are, like, a 'Happy Anniversary' cake topper. Or it's a washer for a specific type of faucet.

Buy there have been items like shirts, shoes, earbuds, vitamins, charging devices for video games, and some more cool stuff.

In accepting the item, your obligation is to give it an honest review.

You can tell which reviews are from this by looking at the reviews of any product on Amazon. If it says 'Verified Purchase' it's from someone who bought the item but if it says Amazon Vine Customer Review of Free Product, then it's a review because they received it for free.

What's the catch?

The catch is you'll be taxed on the items.

I don't mean you'll have to pay sales tax. When you chose and item and you pay literally zero, it feels great! But it's Amazon, themselves, gifting you the product so it's as if Amazon is paying you the price of the item so when it comes to tax season, Amazon will send you a tax form for the total number that you'll have to pay tax on.

Again, they cover this when you're accepted into the program, but in case you skip over it, there you go. And, again, it's still a deal. If you see a pair of shoes for $50 and you ask yourself, "would I pay $12 for these?" If the answer is YES, then go for it. Good rule of thumb is to just review the items you would have bought in the first place.

How to get noticed by Amazon to join the Amazon Vine reviewer program

When I saw items were from Amazon Vine Customer Review of Free Product, I was interested.

Easy enough, if you've bought items on Amazon recently, just start reviewing everything. Add a photo or video if you can, give it a star ranking, talk a little about the product and click Submit. Just start doing this for all the items you've purchased recently. Keep doing a few a day if you can and eventually Amazon will see that you like reviewing products and ask you to join.

