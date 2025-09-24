Amazon Recall of 500,000 Power Banks, Baby Products, Safety Gear, and More
I'm sure you've seen those videos by now of power bricks exploding or smoking or causing heat damage. Or other items breaking causing chaos.
NBC News is reporting the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued product recalls on several items bought from Amazon.
Here's a list of items. Check your recent Amazon orders.
Read More: Can you Pitch a Tent on Yakima Sidewalks?
If you have any of these, you may return them to Amazon for a refund.
Anker Power Banks (Models A1647, A1652, A1257, A1681, A1689)
Reason: The batteries may cause fire or burns due to overheating batteries.
Icybreeze Buddy Portable Misting Fans
Reason: While charging there is a fire risk from overheating.
Enhomee 13-Drawer Dressers
Reason: There's a risk this may tip over as it didn't pass the STURDY Act standard.
Youbeien Crib Mobiles
Reason: The button batteries in the remote can be removed and becomes a choking hazard.
Read More: Roll Uphill (?) at Gravity Hill near Prosser
YooxArmor Kids’ Helmets
Reason: These helmets fail to meet bicycle safety standards.
LXDHSTRA Baby Loungers
Reason: These violate mandated infant sleep standards.
If you have any of these you're asked to return them.
NBC News has more information on the specific products on how each one's return can be handled, depending on where you got them. Some are from Amazon but have also sold their products at Walmart or other places as well.
Missing Persons in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Brian Stephenson
The 8 Worst Possible Disasters in Washington State
Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster
The 20 Most Stolen Cars in Washington State by Year and Model
Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster
13 Mythical Cryptids Found in Washington & Oregon
Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster
These Insidious Washington Unsolved Murders Are Our New Obsession
Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen
The 12 Deadliest Serial Killers in Washington State's Bloody History
Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen
Wacky Washington State Laws True or False?
Washington Cities Famous For Speed Traps
Gallery Credit: Heath Brewster
These 5 Infamous Criminals from Washington State are Terrifying
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
6 Weapons That Are Highly Illegal To Own in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
7 Basic Everyday Things That Were Once Banned in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
6 Common Washington State Laws I’m Sure You Break on a Daily Basis
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals