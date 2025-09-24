I'm sure you've seen those videos by now of power bricks exploding or smoking or causing heat damage. Or other items breaking causing chaos.

NBC News is reporting the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued product recalls on several items bought from Amazon.

Here's a list of items. Check your recent Amazon orders.

If you have any of these, you may return them to Amazon for a refund.

Anker Power Banks (Models A1647, A1652, A1257, A1681, A1689)

Reason: The batteries may cause fire or burns due to overheating batteries.

Icybreeze Buddy Portable Misting Fans

Reason: While charging there is a fire risk from overheating.

Enhomee 13-Drawer Dressers

Reason: There's a risk this may tip over as it didn't pass the STURDY Act standard.

Youbeien Crib Mobiles

Reason: The button batteries in the remote can be removed and becomes a choking hazard.

YooxArmor Kids’ Helmets

Reason: These helmets fail to meet bicycle safety standards.

LXDHSTRA Baby Loungers

Reason: These violate mandated infant sleep standards.

If you have any of these you're asked to return them.

NBC News has more information on the specific products on how each one's return can be handled, depending on where you got them. Some are from Amazon but have also sold their products at Walmart or other places as well.

