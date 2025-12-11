Christmas Trees are such a traditional Christmas tradition for many homes. However, sometimes they're too big and you just don't have the space for a full tree. Or maybe you live in a place that wouldn't allow something like that inside or perhaps you just don't want to deal with the effort of having a Christmas tree.

If you're scratching your head on what to do without having one, here are a few alternatives that could work out for you and your efforts.

christmas tree crafts Canva loading...

Read More: The Biggest Cinnamon Rolls in Central Washington

Felt Christmas Tree

This is great if you have little ones you love to pull stuff off your Christmas tree who just won't leave stuff alone. A felt tree that you can pin to your wall is great as it's still festive and fun, easy to cut out and easy to make other felt items that will stick to the tree like felt ornaments, felt candy canes, felt snowflakes, and anything else, really.

Decorate a Large 'Non-Tree' Item

Maybe you have a coat rack or tall lamp or even something like pool cues or ladder - anything, really, you can dress up with garland, lights, and everything else you would use for a Christmas tree without having to clean up the pine needles.

Read More: The Shop in WA Where it’s Christmas All Year Long

Book Tree

This is something some do just for fun by having a series of books or anything like if you have that old encyclopedia set at your parents house. Create them into a spiral and decorate as needed.

Another Plant

Who says it has to be a Christmas tree? It can be a Christmas shrub, a Christmas fern, a Christmas cactus if you live in a place with cacti - anything works for decorations.

Those are just a few ideas to get you started. If you have ideas, AppChat us.

Get our free mobile app