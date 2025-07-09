Going through airport is always a stressful time. It's a little like seeing police lights in your rear-view mirror that aren't for you. You know you're not breaking the law, but then you start second-guessing everything in a state of panic.

Going through airport security you know not to joke with TSA, you just do as your told in an assembly line, hopefully making the line move as smooth as possible. Getting your stuff on the belt, handing TSA your ID or passport, going through that scanner and then basically get redressed on the other side after you grab your bags.

Well, there's one rule TSA has had in place for the past almost 25 years that some airports are already doing and soon all airports will stop this as well.

What TSA rule is being lifted?

Associated Press reported that, very soon, you'll no longer be required to take your shoes off when you go through TSA.

This rule was put in place in 2001 shortly after 9/11.

Removing your shoes was one of the draws of getting TSA Precheck which is that shorter line that you have to pay extra for. Now, everyone won't have to remove their shoes.

At least, up front.

Will you still have to remove your shoes?

Your shoes may still be up for inspection so there's a chance you might still have to take them off. If something about your shoes sets off the alarm or something (maybe you're wearing steel-toed boots) they still may be subject for inspection.

This rule being lifted is in thanks to new technology they use at airports including facial recognition.

So go ahead and travel with those socks that's missing a toe, you'll be fine.

