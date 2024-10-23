They say, "money can't buy happiness."

I don't know if I necessarily agree with that. Maybe rent it, but probably not buy it.

Either way, to do fun stuff it often requires money.

And money, anymore, is getting more and more stretched into everything else in your life. The rent keeps going up, the prices of groceries and gas and going out to eat and just about everything else keeps going up more and more.

And, yet, your salary you signed up for a few years ago stays about the same. Have you noticed that?

Well, how much money do you need to be truly happy in Washington State?

Go Banking Rates is a website that listed the minimum salary for each states that one must make to be truly happy.

I mean, I'm not mathematics professor nor so I have a degree in economics, but I'm here to say the minimum salary for Washington is wildly off.

How much money do you need to be happy in Washington?

According to Go Banking Rates, it's a lot.

Like, six digits a lot.

They say you need a minimum salary of $121,485.

While more than $120,000 per year might seem like a lot to achieve, residents here can still find emotional well-being at less than $70,000, making it the final state on the list where you can say that.

According to ZipRecruter, the average salary in Washington is less than half of that. $58,173.

Sounds like more than half of WA is unhappy.

Even with a couple where both are making that, it's still not quite at the salary to be happy.

Again, it's all what you make of it, but still.

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.] Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman

LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now Stacker compiled a list of the metros where houses are selling the fastest, according to data from Redfin. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: States with the most people earning $1 million or more Stacker examined Internal Revenue Service tax return data to see which states had the highest share of people who earned $1 million or more in 2019. Gallery Credit: Elisa Fernández-Arias

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine

25 richest people in America and how they did it St ﻿ acker compiled a list of the 25 wealthiest people in the country and how they've maintained their fortune. Gallery Credit: Wyatt Massey, Leesa Davis