According to This Website, You Can’t Afford to Be Happy in WA
They say, "money can't buy happiness."
I don't know if I necessarily agree with that. Maybe rent it, but probably not buy it.
Either way, to do fun stuff it often requires money.
And money, anymore, is getting more and more stretched into everything else in your life. The rent keeps going up, the prices of groceries and gas and going out to eat and just about everything else keeps going up more and more.
And, yet, your salary you signed up for a few years ago stays about the same. Have you noticed that?
Well, how much money do you need to be truly happy in Washington State?
Go Banking Rates is a website that listed the minimum salary for each states that one must make to be truly happy.
I mean, I'm not mathematics professor nor so I have a degree in economics, but I'm here to say the minimum salary for Washington is wildly off.
How much money do you need to be happy in Washington?
According to Go Banking Rates, it's a lot.
Like, six digits a lot.
They say you need a minimum salary of $121,485.
While more than $120,000 per year might seem like a lot to achieve, residents here can still find emotional well-being at less than $70,000, making it the final state on the list where you can say that.
According to ZipRecruter, the average salary in Washington is less than half of that. $58,173.
Sounds like more than half of WA is unhappy.
Even with a couple where both are making that, it's still not quite at the salary to be happy.
Again, it's all what you make of it, but still.
