Though we're in the middle of spring here in the Yakima Valley, it's gonna feel like summer very soon.

As soon as this weekend.

The expected high for Yakima on Saturday, May 11, is 91 degrees.

That 91 comes with zero humidity.

That's one of the nice things about living where we live is the lack of humidity. If you've never been to the south where humidity is very real, it's hard to put into words.

I'm sure you've heard how bad the humidity in Florida is where the air just feels heavy, like it's weighing you down.

Like, you can feel the air as you walk through it; your body trying to sweat it off.

It doesn't even have to be that warm but with a higher humidity you'll certainly know it.

Here, in our desert climate, the dry heat makes it more tolerable in my opinion.

Think of it like opening the oven vs. opening the dishwasher. That's like a dry heat to humid heat.

How long will it stay in the 90s in Yakima?

If you're not into hotter temperatures, no worry, this Saturday is the only expected 90 degree temperature for now. Sunday is expected to be 89 so it could get to be 90 in some other parts of the area, too.

The rest of the days after look to be back in the 70s and 80s. Maybe a few clouds but no rain or anything for the next couple of weeks.

Again, for now. We'll see what the future holds but I bet we'll have temperatures in the 100s before we know it.

