As if drivers needed a new thing to learn in Washington State.

Have you seen the other drivers? I mean, the first they could learn is to, y'know, drive properly. Let's work on that first.

But there is a law that Washington State Patrol want you to be aware of and that's the 90 Degree Law.

If this is the first time you're hearing about the 90 Degree Law, you're not alone.

It's not something that comes up very often, but still something you should be wary about.

What is the 90 Degree Law in Washington

The 90 Degree Law pertains to Off-Road Vehicles like ATVs and even includes snowmobiles in the winter months.

It just states that when crossing a road, you cross at a 90 degree angle.

Yes, it's something you'd probably do anyways, but they have a law in place to make it safest for everyone, including yourself.

Why 90 degrees

It's for the safety of everyone and so they can see you more clearly.

You wouldn't cross train tracks at a weird angle. That's just weird but it's also completely unsafe. The quickest way across, the better.

This is for that reason as well.

Washington State Patrol mentions that this may not apply for non-street roads like off-road trails. This is more if you happen to have your off-road vehicle, well, on a road. Which happens and I'm seeing it more and more often in the Yakima Valley.

Please be safe and have fun when it's safe to have fun.

