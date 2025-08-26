There isn't anything much more refreshing than 7up on a hot, summer day.

If there's something mislabeled on it, though, it could mean disaster.

7up Up Limited Flavor Recall

FDA sent out a voluntary recall for 12 packs of 12oz cans of 7up Zero Sugar Tropical Soda.

Reason being that, although the cans say zero sugar, there is, indeed, sugar.

Just a mix-up.

But it's a mix-up that if you're on a sugar-free diet or have to avoid soda with sugar, it could be bad news for you.

Here's what the FDA is warning you against. Check the UPC just in case if you have these at home.

7up Zero Sugar Tropical Soda, 12 FL OZ (355 mL) aluminum cans, packaged in 12 pack cardboard cartons labeled as 7up Tropical Flavored Soda, UPC (on can): 078000037975, UPC (on carton): 078000037982

FDA is calling for this voluntary recall. If you have some and it matches these numbers you're welcome to return it to where you purchased it or dispose of it if that's easier.

They're calling this a Class II recall.

Class II recall: a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

So far only a few states in the south have been affected but mentioned here in case it makes its way to other states, too.

