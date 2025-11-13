It's about that time of year when you start hearing Christmas music while shopping in stores or maybe even at home to get yourself in that Christmas mood. There are a few Christmas songs that some radio stations won't play for their own reasons.

It doesn't mean you'll never hear these on the radio, but they have been in mentioned for their own reasons of controversy and beyond.

banned christmas songs radio Canva loading...

Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer

How could anyone be offended by this holiday classic? Well, apparently some stations thought it was disrepectful to grandmothers in the United States of the early '80s. However, now it's a holiday classic, with no disrespect to grandmas out there, of course.

Baby, It's Cold Outside

This song got a lot of heat a few years back with lyrics talking about how she's trying to leave and he's doing everything he can to make her stay longer. Many stations stopped playing it completely but a few brought it back after people missed hearing the song on the radio.

Do They Know It's Christmas

A favorite Christmas tune by many, especially in the '80s. Performed by Band Aid as a charity song, the lyrics have negative stereotypes about Africa and its people. Some stations would quietly remove it from playlists and some stations would play it with a disclaimer.

Santa Baby

Listening to this song now sound like a playful type of Christmas song. However, in the 1950s this was a little much more many prude ears. It was originally banned by the Catholic church and some stations in the south still refuse to play it today.

Christmas Shoes

When this song was released in the early 2000s, it received complaints that it was too depressing.

Fairytale of New York

If you haven't heard of this song, you're not alone. In Ireland, they censored or replaced a homophobic slur featured in this song.

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

If you listen to the lyrics, you'll know it's a fun, playful song. However, the Catholic Church in Boston banned it thinking it was talking about how some child's mom was kissing the literal Santa Claus and not her husband dressed in a Santa costume.

Well, that was the rumor but turns out more to be an urban legend is there's no actual proof this happened according to Boston Globe. Still, it'll make the list.