There's something about buying back your childhood.

Nostalgia is a force; a feeling that brings back those feel-good vibes. Whether it's reminiscing about a song you had forgotten about since high school talking about businesses we used to have in Yakima, it's always fun to think back fondly of these good times.

Sometimes nostalgia is found in physical items.

Items you may have had as a child or perhaps it's items you never received but now that you're older and can afford said item you go out and find it.

It may not be a piece of national history but it's more important than that, it's a piece of your history.

Fortunately, there are curators, if you will, that find, rescue from bins at yard sales or grandparents attic where it's just taking up room and finding new homes for them.

That's exactly the types of items you'll find at 509retro in Yakima.

You can find 509retro at 519 W. Yakima Ave inside Flippers Antique Mall.

Some of these items are getting harder and harder to find. And, yes, there's Ebay, but then you gotta wait and hope they actually deliver it in a timely manor and hope they ship it nicely without damage and all that. I know I'm old fashioned, but I like to look at the item with my hands so I can inspect it myself before making a purchase.

If you're looking for old games on NES, Super Nintendo, Nintendo 64 and anything else you grew up with, they'll have them for you. They also have some toys like wrestling figures and other pieces of your childhood that you don't need to wait until Christmas or your birthday to grab. You can swing in right now and check'em out as they're updating inventory oten.

