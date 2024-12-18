5 Yakima Restaurants That Clearly Do Not Get Enough Attention
2024 has been a fun year for foodies like me. There have been so many new restaurants in Yakima to try that I haven’t even had a chance to visit them all.
A brand new one just popped up this week! It’s in the old Cruisin’ Coffee location on W. Nob Hill Blvd., and it’s called River Canyon Espresso.
Which ones of these new Yakima restaurants have you been to?
Mom’s Dishes
Flame & Brew
Sweet Sisters Ice Cream Shop
Aqua Tequila’s Mexican Restaurant
Wake Up Coffee
River Canyon Espresso
Here are five restaurants (plus an honorable mention) that I think deserve more praise than they seem to get. Don't overlook these, they are DELICIOUS!!
Honorable Mention:
Mickey’s Pub
202 E Chestnut Ave, Yakima, WA 98901
Where else in town can you watch a cool movie in a recliner seat (with no kids, yay!) before or after you've had some pub food and drinks at the bar? Mickey's Pub, that's where!
#5: Fuego Margarita Bar
420 S 48th Ave, Yakima, WA 98908
They have, in my humble opinion, the BEST salsa in town!
#4: Bangkok OMG Kitchen
1901 S 1st St #102, Yakima
OMG is right--their Thai-inspired food is so good, you might yell it out loud!
#3: Kyoto Sushi & Steakhouse
2405 W Washington Ave., #150
It's always fun to watch the hibachi chefs do their thing. Something about the fired-up Japanese food and the "shots" of soy sauce they squirt down your throat if you let them! Fun for the whole group, even the kids (unless they are afraid of fire).
#2: Effin Egg
6530 W Nob Hill Blvd, Suite 400
They have some of the best breakfast bagels in town!
#1: Joy Garden Korean Restaurant
5605 Tieton Dr
This unassuming spot for Korean food is such an underrated and a hidden gem restaurant in Yakima! Plus they have Korean snacks and beverages!
