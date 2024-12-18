5 Yakima Restaurants That Clearly Do Not Get Enough Attention

2024 has been a fun year for foodies like me. There have been so many new restaurants in Yakima to try that I haven’t even had a chance to visit them all.

A brand new one just popped up this week! It’s in the old Cruisin’ Coffee location on W. Nob Hill Blvd., and it’s called River Canyon Espresso.

Which ones of these new Yakima restaurants have you been to?

Mom’s Dishes

Flame & Brew

Sweet Sisters Ice Cream Shop

Aqua Tequila’s Mexican Restaurant

Wake Up Coffee

River Canyon Espresso

Here are five restaurants (plus an honorable mention) that I think deserve more praise than they seem to get. Don't overlook these, they are DELICIOUS!!

Honorable Mention:

Mickey's Pub Google Street View loading...

202 E Chestnut Ave, Yakima, WA 98901

Where else in town can you watch a cool movie in a recliner seat (with no kids, yay!) before or after you've had some pub food and drinks at the bar? Mickey's Pub, that's where!

Fuego Margarita Bar Fuego Margarita Bar via Google Maps loading...

420 S 48th Ave, Yakima, WA 98908

They have, in my humble opinion, the BEST salsa in town!

1901 S 1st St #102, Yakima

OMG is right--their Thai-inspired food is so good, you might yell it out loud!

Kyoto Sushi and Steakhouse Google Street View loading...

2405 W Washington Ave., #150

It's always fun to watch the hibachi chefs do their thing. Something about the fired-up Japanese food and the "shots" of soy sauce they squirt down your throat if you let them! Fun for the whole group, even the kids (unless they are afraid of fire).

Effin Egg Effin Egg via Google Maps loading...

6530 W Nob Hill Blvd, Suite 400

They have some of the best breakfast bagels in town!

Joy Garden Joy Garden via Google Maps loading...

5605 Tieton Dr

This unassuming spot for Korean food is such an underrated and a hidden gem restaurant in Yakima! Plus they have Korean snacks and beverages!

