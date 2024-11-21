5 Salmon Inspired Thanksgiving Recipes for Hungry Washington Folks

We're a week away from the "big meal", and some have been stressing over what to make. Not me, though. I already did my stressing last week when I had to come up with something to bring to Friendsgiving.

I looked everywhere on TikTok and YouTube Shorts for that perfect side dish that would just jump out at me and beg me to make it. Nothing was really catching my eye until I saw a recipe for "Marry Me Salmon."

" Salmon for Thanksgiving ?" I thought out loud. How unexpected, yet so familiar!

Yes! Salmon for Thanksgiving! It is a perfect side dish to go along with all that turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and green bean casserole.

Dishing out salmon at your Thanksgiving Dinner table is a great idea because, for one, you get to pay homage and be thankful for the delicious salmon that is harvested right here in Washington.

You also get to eat sustainably if you serve salmon that you caught yourself or is served by your local deli.

Salmon is also an elegant side dish: you can serve it poached, grilled, pan-seared, or even air-fried.

Here are 5 salmon-inspired dishes you can bring to your next Thanksgiving Dinner, starting with one place known the world over for selling the freshest salmon catches of the day.

5. Pike Place Salmon

4. Lemony Salmon

3. Cajun Honey Butter Salmon

2. Tandoori Salmon

1. Sweet Chili Honey Glazed Salmon

Here's one recipe that has over 3.1 million views on TikTok: Creamy Garlic Butter Salmon.

Creamy Garlic Butter Salmon kyandraleshae via tiktok loading...

I love to put blackened seasonings and lots of spices on my salmon, but if you're going to bring it to the Thanksgiving Dinner table where there's bound to be someone who complains if the food is too spicy, I'd lay off the extra sprinkles of Cajun's Choice if I were you!

Cajuns Choice Blackened Seasoning Cajuns Choice via Walmart.com loading...

