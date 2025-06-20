TL;DR: These easy to make crowd-pleasing appetizers will make everybody at the 4th of July barbecue say, "OKAY, WHO MADE THIS?!"

Did you get invited to a 4th of July barbecue? If so, what have you decided to bring? Hopefully, you're not on the "chips, cups, and sodas" list because if the host asked you to bring that it means they don't think you can cook very well.

I'm here to help you save the day and to get your family and friends raving about your appetizers and side dishes for the holiday cookout.

What Are the Best Easy Last-Minute 4th of July Appetizers?

First off, I've got two easy to make appetizers that are so simple, you can make them at the last minute before the barbecue party.

#4thofjuly #charcuterie #charcuterieboard #thatcheeseplate #feedfeed #imsomartha ♬ This Will Be - audios4you @ainttooproudtomeg SAVE this for 4th of July. Note- If I were to do it again, I would make the 1st raspberry line with both strawberries and raspberries (like the last line). It looks a little thin compared to the rest. But otherwise, it’s a pretty easy concept. Just alternate red and white rows and then put your blackberries or blueberries into a square plate and top with cheese stars. INGREDIENTS @columbusmeats Italian Dry Salame, sliced monterey jack, sliced and also cut into stars strawberries raspberries blackberries @la_panzanella crackers #4thofjulyfood

What Are the Most Popular 4th of July Appetizers in Washington?

Google Trends showed me that these are the most popular appetizer recipes people in Washington are searching for.

Smoked Salmon Appetizer

Smoked Salmon Appetizer on bruschetta bread Smoked Salmon Appetizer. Photo Credit: Karolin Baitinger on Unsplash loading...

Fresh Salmon and Smoked Salmon are Washington State staples because of its great abundance.

Goat Cheese Appetizer

Goat Cheese Appetizer served with a salad. Goat Cheese Appetizer. Photo Credit Oscar Nord on Unsplash loading...

Goat cheese pairs well with wine and dessert wines, which are popular beverages served at holiday get-togethers and backyard barbecues in Washington.

Burrata Appetizer

Burrata Appetizer Burrata Appetizer. Photo Credit: Alena Torgonskaya on Unsplash loading...

Burrata is a trendy cheese pairing that goes great with wines and spritzers at barbecues and picnics.

Shrimp Appetizer

Shrimp Appetizer served in a bowl Shrimp Appetizer. Photo Credit: Ricardo Dominguez on Unsplash loading...

You can't go wrong with serving shrimp on the 4th of July. I recommend you try it this year in a cilantro lime marinade and grilled.

Greek Appetizer

Greek Appetizer Mediterranean Food Greek Appetizer Mediterranean Food. Photo Credit: Markus Sandhofer on Unsplash loading...

Mediterranean food looks so yummy in a charcuterie spread at any dinner party or backyard barbecue. It's also a popular menu item at restaurants here in Washington.

