What Are the Most Popular 4th of July Appetizers in Washington?
Did you get invited to a 4th of July barbecue? If so, what have you decided to bring? Hopefully, you're not on the "chips, cups, and sodas" list because if the host asked you to bring that it means they don't think you can cook very well.
I'm here to help you save the day and to get your family and friends raving about your appetizers and side dishes for the holiday cookout.
What Are the Best Easy Last-Minute 4th of July Appetizers?
First off, I've got two easy to make appetizers that are so simple, you can make them at the last minute before the barbecue party.
4th of July Cheese & Fruit Tray
@ainttooproudtomeg SAVE this for 4th of July. Note- If I were to do it again, I would make the 1st raspberry line with both strawberries and raspberries (like the last line). It looks a little thin compared to the rest. But otherwise, it’s a pretty easy concept. Just alternate red and white rows and then put your blackberries or blueberries into a square plate and top with cheese stars. INGREDIENTS @columbusmeats Italian Dry Salame, sliced monterey jack, sliced and also cut into stars strawberries raspberries blackberries @la_panzanella crackers #4thofjulyfood #4thofjuly #charcuterie #charcuterieboard #thatcheeseplate #feedfeed #imsomartha ♬ This Will Be - audios4you
Corn & Bean Salsa from The Pioneer Woman (Ree Drummond)
@.olivia..j Corn and black bean salsa Perfect quick snack for summer! Serve with tortilla chips! What you’ll need - 1 can black beans drained and rinsed 1 can white corn drained 1 small red onion finely diced 2 roma tomatoes seeds removed and finely diced Juice of 2-3 limes (mine were small so I did 3) 1/2 bunch fresh cilantro finely chopped Salt and pepper to taste #sunday #summer #snacks #dips #recipe #easyrecipe #chipsandsalsa #healthy #healthyrecipes ♬ Azul - J Balvin
What Are the Most Popular 4th of July Appetizers in Washington?
Google Trends showed me that these are the most popular appetizer recipes people in Washington are searching for.
Smoked Salmon Appetizer
Fresh Salmon and Smoked Salmon are Washington State staples because of its great abundance.
Goat Cheese Appetizer
Goat cheese pairs well with wine and dessert wines, which are popular beverages served at holiday get-togethers and backyard barbecues in Washington.
Burrata Appetizer
Burrata is a trendy cheese pairing that goes great with wines and spritzers at barbecues and picnics.
Shrimp Appetizer
You can't go wrong with serving shrimp on the 4th of July. I recommend you try it this year in a cilantro lime marinade and grilled.
Greek Appetizer
Mediterranean food looks so yummy in a charcuterie spread at any dinner party or backyard barbecue. It's also a popular menu item at restaurants here in Washington.
