A 4-Day Week for these Washington State Schools in 2024-2025

Remember back in school when you'd have that extra day off? It didn't matter the holiday, any time you could also take Monday off of school, it was the best gift a kid could receive.

Extra time to sleep in, play, watch TV, play video games; you'd take full advantage of that extra day off from school.

Now imagine if every weekend was a 3-day weekend.

That's soon going to be a reality for a few schools in Washington State.

The 4-day work week.

According to 4dayweek.io they say Washington State is 'pioneering' the 4-day workweek.

San Juan was one of the first in Washington State to adapt a 4-day workweek, and why not? If you can do all the work you need to do in the time given with flexible hours and you have more time to do your own thing so you're not suffering from burn-out, it's a win-win. Other countries have been doing great things with more vacation days and all that.

Same could be said for schools.

It seems like Yakima's school district as so many half-days as it is, you may as well just take the entire day off at that point.

Washington State Schools Adapting the 4-day school week.

So far, only four schools in Washington State are going to go for the 4-day school week.

Waterville School District in Douglas County

Selkirk and Cusick School Districts in Pend Oreille County

Paterson School District in Benton County

Bickleton School District in Klickitat County

These school districts couldn't just make up their own mind, they still had to have it approved through the Washington State Board of Education based on criteria of each school district.

I hope it's successful as we could see more school adopting this idea.

We've had schools try new things in the past like in the mid-1990s when they tried (and failed) for longer classes with longer breaks between classes. That didn't last long.

Every weekend being a three-day weekend could be a good thing.

