Gross! 3 Washington State Beaches Closed for Alarming Levels of Bacteria

Beach Bacteria, Canva

See which beaches are not safe to visit right now in WA state.

"Stay out of the water," reads a notice from the Seattle Parks and Recreation's X (Twitter) feed, according to a report from KOMO News.

High levels of nasty germs from people doing #2 in the water and who knows what else, have prompted officials to close the beaches down.

King County authorities are also reporting the presence of toxic algae in the beach waters, too.

The reasons why you should consider heeding these urgent warnings include you coming down with a case of the runs and more, namely, "diarrhea, throwing up, feeling nauseous, stomach aches, headaches, or fever."

Which Beaches to Avoid Right Now?

Matthews Beach

Houghton Beach

Entatai Beach

There are lots of lovely beaches in Washington where you can go swimming instead, like Alki Beach, Lake Easton, and spots in Moses Lake.

