Urgent Recall For 25 Amazon Items Sold In Washington

As much as I have a 'shop local' mentality, it sure is fun to shop on Amazon. You place the order, it shows up on your doorstop in just a couple of days and, if you don't care for it or didn't work for you, they have a great return policy.

A return policy so good I've heard of people who buy clothing in various sizes, keep the one they like and return the others.

In today's world of recalls, there's a few items sold on Amazon that are being recalled that, if you recently ordered any of these items, you're asked to return them stop using and return ASAP.

How do you return something on Amazon?

Unlike many other busisnesses, Amazon makes it very easy to return items. You look through your recent orders, find the item you wish to return and it'll give you that option on the side under Get Product Support and Track Package.

From there you let them know, you can send the item back in the same packaging or put in a new box, print out the label they give you and drop it off. Nice and easy.

Once they have the item returned the money shows back up in your account after a little bit.

These 25 items have been making circulations around the country so whether it's New York, Louisiana, Utah, or anywhere else, these items also count for those purchased in Washington State.

If you have anything on these lists below, stop using them and return them as soon as you can.

25 Amazon Items Sold in New York That Have Been Recalled If you’re an Amazon shopper, you might want to put your eyes on some of the recent recalls to make sure you’re safe. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

25 Amazon Items Sold in Utah That Have Been Recalled If you’re an Amazon shopper, you might want to put your eyes on some of the recent recalls to make sure you’re safe. Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham

25 Amazon Items Sold in Montana That Have Been Recalled If you’re an Amazon shopper, you might want to put your eyes on some of the recent recalls to make sure you’re safe. Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham