It's good to know where our food comes from, especially if one day it becomes too expensive to import them from other countries (because of the promised new tariffs, as NBC News reports).

I learned a lot of stuff writing this article. Things like the fact that Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, Brazil, Guatemala and Haiti are where we primarily get our mangoes from. And that Washington State grows the most blueberries out of all the others in the country.

Washington Grocery Stores Are Likely to See These 11 Items Get More Expensive in 2025 Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

Those of us who are lucky enough to have farmland or a place in our home big enough to start a garden can grow our own food. The rest of us without a green thumb or the space to plant some stuff have to depend on the local grocery store or farmers market to get our fix of various fruits and vegetables.

WA Grocery Stores Likely to See These 11 Items Cost More in 2025 Canva loading...

I have a few friends that have BIG green thumbs, and they grow their own tomatoes, cucumbers, herbs, cherries, apricots, pumpkins, squash, and peppers. One of my friends swears he is growing watermelons in his backyard out of straw bales (I'll have to see it to believe it, ha)!

It's also a great thing to know that if needed, we can grow our own right here in the good old US of A!

Perhaps someday I'll get the itch to grow my own vegetables and fruits, but until then, I guess I'll be paying through the nose for those avocados when they're out of season (like right now in November)!

Guide: Top 5 Counties With The Most Farmland In Washington State Discover the five counties with the most farmlands in the state of Washington. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals