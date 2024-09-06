Popular Gas Station in Washington State Closing 1,000 Stores

Gas stations, to me, are as much a part of our economic culture than almost anything.

Everyone has to get gas somewhere and, fortunately, they have gas stations just about everywhere.

From filling your tank to getting gas for the lawnmower or maybe even just popping in to the food mart inside in many gas stations, there's always reason to visit one.

But which one do you go to?

Well, there are several options in town and along the roads when you're making that road trip and maybe you have a favorite.

Often times, you're favorite may just be whoever has the cheapest gas; I don't blame you.

Or if it's a regular road trip your favorite may be the one with the cleaner bathrooms or best snack selection.

Well, sorry to say, there's a very popular gas station chain that's set to close 1,000 stores. But for their own reasons.

Which gas station chain is closing 1,000 stores?

Focus On Rising Petrol Pump Prices Getty Images loading...

Yep, believe it or not, it's Shell.

However, they're not closing because they're losing money or anything like that. They're just shifting focus.

According to Interolar, Shell is shifting focus and looking into a chain of electric vehicle charging stations across the United States.

Right now, Shell has about 14,000 gas stations in the United States with almost 400 in Washington State alone.

Right now there's no list or anything on which of the 1,000 Shell stations will end up closing shop.

Shell is hoping to open around 70,000 public charging stations by 2025 and 200,000 by 2030.

You can read more from Intersolar.