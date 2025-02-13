In one of my favorite Yakima hometown groups, it's become so common to ask what's happening in the neighborhood that you're liable to get more accurate real-time information on what's going on more than listening to a police scanner radio app on your phone!

It never fails--somebody in every Facebook group I'm in will ask the same types of questions. At first, it really annoyed me but now, I treat it like a bingo game. I could have turned it into a drinking game, but I would have to change it to something without alcohol lest I end up getting tipsy!

Have you started noticing it, too? Questions that keep popping up in the group so much you think to yourself, Didn't somebody already ASK that a day or two ago?

Hometown Facebook Groups: It's Like Being at an Old School Neighborhood Block Party

Back in the olden days, neighbors would gossip with each other face-to-face. They would catch up on all the news over tea, soda pops, or on the street at the block party. In today's modern world, we have Facebook (and NextDoor, if you're fancy).

Not everybody has time to hop on Facebook every day; we have super busy lives. So, I get it if someone has likely missed the other three or four Facebook group posts asking the exact same thing you are asking. Meanwhile, I just wish more people would look through some of the other posts and get caught up before asking:

"Did you hear that boom?"

Yes. We did. And we answered that question literally two posts ago. LOL.

Here are the Top 10 things I say you're gonna see somebody post in a hometown Facebook group no matter WHAT town you live in:

1. "What's happening on Such and Such street?"

2. "Why is the S.W.A.T. team over by the [insert residential neighborhood here]?"

3. "Need your carpets cleaned? Ask me for a quote!"

4. "Need your hair did? I'm taking new customers at the beauty school up the road!"

5. "Does anybody know who can fix my brakes REALLY CHEAP?"

6. "Who do you recommend for a mobile detail service?"

7. "Did [insert restaurant name here] permanently close? They have a 'CLOSED FOR THE MONTH' sign on their front door!

8. "Have you seen THIS CRIMINAL? They stole my CAR! [Insert surveillance video from their home security camera + photo of the stolen car here]"

9. "What was that BOOM?"

10. "I need a cheap garbage haul run. Anybody know of someone who can do it for less than $65 bucks?

It's all in good fun! I wouldn't trade being kept in the know for the world. I heart Yakima!